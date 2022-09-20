Short Interest in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Decreases By 12.3%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $260,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 115.5% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,186,000.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.98 million and a PE ratio of 61.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Aurora Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.24.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

