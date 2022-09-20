Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Grows By 16.1%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BMA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.