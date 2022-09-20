Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Grows By 16.7%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

BSAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 29,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

