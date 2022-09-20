Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 11.9%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.
In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BL opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
