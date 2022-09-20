Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 11.9%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BL opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

