Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expands By 8.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
CEMIG Price Performance
CIG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
