Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Expands By 8.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CEMIG Price Performance

CIG traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

