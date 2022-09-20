Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 8.3%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.8 days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at 5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.54.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
