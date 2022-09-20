Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 8.3%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.8 days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at 5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.54.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

