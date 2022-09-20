Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rises By 14.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $24.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $63.66.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
