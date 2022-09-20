Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Expands By 14.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. Dowa has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $48.93.
About Dowa
