Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Expands By 14.9%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. Dowa has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $48.93.

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

