Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Grows By 8.3%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EE traded up 0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 25.02. 488,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of 33.52. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 18.31 and a twelve month high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,824,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $156,455,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

