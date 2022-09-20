Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Increases By 13.7%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,140,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 29,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 53.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 8,889.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,702 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,981. The company has a market cap of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

