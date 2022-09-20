Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,278.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.