SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 32,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SLM by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 70,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

