SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,038,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 530,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,666,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,412. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

