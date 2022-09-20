SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

