SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 175.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $438.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

