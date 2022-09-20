SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.45. 16,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

