St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,583.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.