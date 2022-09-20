Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $199.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.