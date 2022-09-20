STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,678.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $975,308.71 and $20,678.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00118871 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00863514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
