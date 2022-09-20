STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:STEP opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$6.85. The firm has a market cap of C$391.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

