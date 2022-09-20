Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $19.82. Sterling Check shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -291.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,854.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 104.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

