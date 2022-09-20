StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

