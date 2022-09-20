StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

AutoWeb Stock Performance

AUTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoWeb

About AutoWeb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

