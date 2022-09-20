StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile



MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

