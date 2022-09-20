StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

