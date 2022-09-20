StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.45.

Transocean Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.94 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Transocean by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,623 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

