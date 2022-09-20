STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.50.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.16.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
Shares of STOR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital
About STORE Capital
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.