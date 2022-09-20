STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $32.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

About STORE Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

