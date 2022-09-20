Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DVN traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 186,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

