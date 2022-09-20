Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEF traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 160,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

