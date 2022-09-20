Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $290.43. 2,321,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average of $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.