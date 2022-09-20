Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

