Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR SAX opened at €38.30 ($39.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.17 and its 200-day moving average is €50.39.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

