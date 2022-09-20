Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 14,062 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 103,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,748,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of O traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

