Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,011 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 588,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.