Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 27,535 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.38% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

REET stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

