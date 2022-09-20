Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.48. 23,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,555. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

