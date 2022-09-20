Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 615 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,921.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,919.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,042.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

