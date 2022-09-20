Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,177 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

