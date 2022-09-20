SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $134.99 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and $28.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

