Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 475

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from CHF 485 to CHF 475 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

Swisscom stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.