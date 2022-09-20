Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.25. 58,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

