Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Tops $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004826 BTC on exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $399,267.84 and approximately $145,794.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

