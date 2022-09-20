Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.36.

TEF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Telefónica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

