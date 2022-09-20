TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.32

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 6400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

