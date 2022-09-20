The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.95 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

