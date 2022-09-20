The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

