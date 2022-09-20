The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

ETR:AT1 opened at €2.58 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.52 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of €6.35 ($6.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.01.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

