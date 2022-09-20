Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
TIM Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TIM to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
