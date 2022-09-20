Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of TON stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,833.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexandra French acquired 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28). In other news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 35,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). Also, insider Alexandra French acquired 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28).

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

