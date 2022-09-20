Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 1%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 75,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 81,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

